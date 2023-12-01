Suspect wielding bat breaks into Nanaimo home in the middle of the night

20-year-old arrested Dec. 1

A suspect broke into a home in Nanaimo in the middle of the night and allegedly assaulted a homeowner with an aluminum bat.

A 20-year-old man will make his appearance in court for after allegedly breaking into a Cinnabar Valley home and assaulting the homeowner on Friday, Dec. 1, at approximately 3 a.m.

Nanaimo RCMP responded to a 911 call from a home in the 100 block of Roberta Road East, in south Nanaimo, after receiving a report of an attempted break-in.

“The homeowner was awakened to find somebody trying to break into his home,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson. “The homeowner and the intruder got into a scuffle and the suspect allegedly produced an aluminum bat and assaulted the homeowner.”

Working in the homeowner’s favour, O’Brien said, was that he had “astutely” called 911 prior to engaging with the suspect.

“We never encourage people to go hands-on with intruders … Having said that, by calling 911, it allowed our members to get there as quickly as possible, intervene, and take this person into custody,” O’Brien said.

He added that officers were on scene very quickly, “got into a scuffle with the suspect” and eventually took him into custody.

The suspect, who O’Brien said is well-known to police, has been held in custody to appear in provincial court in Nanaimo Friday, Dec. 1, to face potential charges that include break-and-enter, assault with a weapon and breach of probation. The individual’s identity has not been released since he had not been formally charged as of press time.

Police said the homeowner, in his late 50s, suffered bumps and bruises in the altercation, but did not require medical treatment.

