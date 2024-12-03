 Skip to content
Suspected B.C. meat scammer arrested while on the lam in Ontario

Penticton woman facing charges in Alberta after $60K in promised protein leaves customers hungry
The Canadian Press
The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A B.C. woman charged in connection with a 60-thousand-dollar meat scam last year has been arrested in Ontario.

RCMP say Krysta-Lyn Williams of Penticton, was arrested in Picton, Ontario, last week with the assistance of Ontario Provincial Police.

Williams, who is 36, was charged Nov. 20 and had a warrant issued for her arrest on a charge of fraud over $5,000.

She is being transported back to Alberta and is scheduled to appear in court in Airdrie this week.

RCMP in Three Hills, Alta., began an investigation a year ago involving a large meat order being placed with a company named DBL Meats which was determined not to be legitimate.

The company was reported to be based in Kelowna, British Columbia, and the 16 complainants sent an e-transfer for meat products that were not delivered.

