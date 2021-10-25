VIDEO: Suspected drug-impaired driver crashes into Victoria ice cream shop

Driver crashes into Bay Centre Marble Slab, reverses, and comes back again

Victoria police suspect a driver was impaired by drugs when they crashed into the Bay Centre Marble Slab Sunday night. (Courtesy VicPD)

A driver suspected of drug impairment crashed into Victoria’s Bay Centre Marble Slab late Sunday night, causing significant damage to its exterior.

The Victoria Police Department says officers were called to the ice cream shop shortly before 11 p.m. Oct. 24 for a report that a vehicle had collided with a local business. Surveillance footage of the incident shows the driver crashing into the glass storefront of Marble Slab before reversing and ramming back into the Bay Centre to the right of the ice cream shop.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the vehicle and used a taser to apprehend the man when he attempted to flee. VicPD says officers took the man to the ground and arrested him.

Based on the man’s behaviour, officers believe he was impaired. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released with a 24-hour driving prohibition pending further investigation into drug impairment.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Menzies Street fire went undetected for some time, says Victoria fire chief

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

car crashVicPDVictoria