Nanaimo RCMP and towing on scene of a crash on Estevan Road in front of École Océane on Sunday night. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

Suspected drunk driver on Vancouver Island crashes, gets chased, crashes again

Incident happened near Nanaimo’s Departure Bay ferry terminal Sunday night

A suspected drunk driver crashed, left the scene, got chased by witnesses and then crashed again.

Police are anticipating charges of impaired driving and failure to remain at the scene of an accident after an incident Sunday night in Nanaimo’s Brechin neighbourhood.

The sequence of events started on Chestnut Street at about 10:25 p.m. and ended on Estevan Road moments later.

“He crashed into a car on Stewart at Chestnut, took off, somebody apparently saw him, so he was chased, and a few minutes later there was another small collision and then there was an altercation with him and five other people,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

In the second crash, the suspect’s car hit a cement barricade in front of École Océane.

The suspect was taken into custody and then taken to hospital, and O’Brien said the suspect also had some “personal issues” that also required attention.

O’Brien said the five other people involved in the altercation remained at the scene and co-operated, and there is no consideration of any charges against them.

To read about other recent car crashes in Nanaimo, click here.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
