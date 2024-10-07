Suspected homicide: Major crime unit deployed to Port Hardy

The person was transported to hospital where they succumbed to their injuries

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) is in Port Hardy assisting with a suspected homicide investigation.

According to a news release from Sgt. Vanessa Munn, media relations, on Oct. 6 at around 4:33 p.m. Port Hardy RCMP "received a report of an injured person that was believed to have been assaulted in the 8800-block of Park Drive. The person was transported to hospital where they succumbed to their injuries."

Munn added that VIIMCU has assumed conduct of the investigation and is "working in partnership with the Port Hardy RCMP, Forensic Identification Section, and the BC Coroners Service to determine the circumstances that led to this death. The investigation is in the evidence gathering stage and no additional details will be shared at this time."

Anyone with information about this incident or who was in the area and has dash camera footage is asked to call the VIIMCU Information Line at (250) 380-6211.