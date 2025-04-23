Suspected impaired driver speeds past police on way to pick up child in Nanaimo

B.C. Highway Patrol said driver was on his way to pick up his child

B.C. Highway Patrol pulled over a motorist who they allege was driving impaired and speeding on his way to pick up his child.

The incident happened on the Nanaimo Parkway near the intersection with Mostar Road and Jingle Pot Road at approximately 11 a.m. on April 14, according to a police press release. The sedan reportedly sped past an unmarked police vehicle at a rate of 210 kilometres per hour, more than double the 90km/h speed limit.

"On the scale of high-risk driving, speeding past a police car while impaired, and on your way to pick up your child, is very high," noted the release.

Police say the driver provided two breath samples and both indicated a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit. The 31-year-old Nanaimo man who was driving was handed a $483 excessive speeding ticket, a 90-day driving prohibition and his car was towed and impounded for 30 days.

"B.C. Highway Patrol officers use a variety of ways to stop dangerous drivers, including the use of unmarked vehicles," said Insp. Adam Tallboy in the release. "Anyone who makes the choice to drive at extreme speeds while they are impaired is a danger to every person who uses the road. Please, make responsible choices when you drive."