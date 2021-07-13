Victoria police are asking for help identifying a 60-year-old woman suspected of stealing multiple items from a romance shop in the 2000-block of Douglas Street July 8. (Courtesy VicPD)

Suspected romance shop thief sought by Victoria police

Suspect described as an approximately 60-year-old Caucasian woman

Victoria police are asking for help identifying a woman they suspect of stealing items from a romance shop last week.

Police received a report of the theft on July 8. Officers were told a woman entered a romance shop in the 2000-block of Douglas Street shortly before 8 p.m. and stole several items before leaving.

She is described as an approximately 60-year-old Caucasian woman with shoulder-length grey hair and a slim build. She was wearing a camouflage shirt and tan cargo shorts.

Police ask that anyone who recognizes the woman contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

