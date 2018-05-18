Paul Martin Seal, 50, is wanted by the Victoria police for breach of conditions relating to a 2009 fraud file with multiple victims. Courtesy VicPD

Suspected Victoria fraudster now on police wanted list

Paul Martin Seal said to be avoiding investigators, according to VicPD

Victoria police have issued a public appeal in their search for Paul Martin Seal, 50, who is wanted for breaching the conditions related to a 2009 fraud file police say has as many as 13 victims.

VicPD investigators believe Seal is avoiding police. He is wanted for several outstanding incidents of breach as well as related files.

Seal is described as Caucasian, six feet tall with a medium build. He has short, greying brown hair and has had a grey and brown beard. He is known to be active on several local Facebook pages, including as owner of the Victoria BC Today page, and is otherwise active online.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654, or to do so anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

