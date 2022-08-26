The suspects are both described as 18 to 20 years old and tall with slim builds. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

The suspects are both described as 18 to 20 years old and tall with slim builds. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

Suspects sought in Saanich dating app extortion incident

Saanich police investigating, asking for public’s help to identify suspects

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects related to an extortion investigation that occurred over a dating app.

The two suspects created a profile, using the names “Jay” and “Oliver,” on the dating app Grindr to meet their victim last month, according to a Saanich police report.

During the conversation, the suspects gathered private and personal information about the victim in addition to providing false information. The suspects then proceeded to use the information gathered to threaten and extort their victim out of more than $2,500.

“We are concerned that there may be other similar incidents that have yet to be reported,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades in a statement.

Footage of the two suspects was captured on CCTV. Both suspects seen in the footage are described as having a slim build and being around 18 to 20 years old.

Saanich police are encouraging anyone with information on this case or who may have experienced a similar situation to contact Const. Dane Nicholson of the Major Crime Unit at dnicholson@saanichpolice.ca or by phone at 250-475-4321.

To make an anonymous report, contact the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

crimeSaanich Police Department

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
U.S. Justice department releases Trump estate raid affidavit
Next story
Infant expected to recover after ingesting possible toxic drugs at Kelowna home

Just Posted

Drone footage shows a fire near Fort Rodd Hill in Colwood on Aug. 24. (yannieboi/YouTube) Drone footage shows a fire near Fort Rod Hill in Colwood on Aug. 24. (yannieboi/YouTube)
VIDEO: Drone captures Fort Rodd Hill fire from Colwood skies

The suspects are both described as 18 to 20 years old and tall with slim builds. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
Suspects sought in Saanich dating app extortion incident

Sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen and Duke Point, and Tsawwassen and Southern Gulf Islands are expected to be delayed Aug. 26 after a police incident on board a ferry the day before. (Black Press Media file photo)
UPDATE: Ferries delayed, cancelled today after last night’s police search for passenger

North Saanich council has approved $3,000 for security to patrol court hours at the pickleball courts on Wain Road, but it is not clear when those security guards will be in place. (Black Press Media file photo)
North Saanich looking into other ways to monitor pickleball courts

Pop-up banner image