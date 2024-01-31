Suspects steal $25K in goods from Vancouver Arc’teryx, leave in taxi: Police

Anthony Britch, 35, and Alana DaSilva, 30, are both facing charges of theft

By Radha Agarwal, Black Press Media

Two people were arrested after fleeing in a taxi, following a robbery at a high-end store, Vancouver police say.

Officers responded to a violent heist at Arc’teryx, a high-end store in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood, on Jan. 29, just before 6:30 p.m.

Police say the suspects used bear spray after entering Arc’teryx, located near West 4th Avenue and Arbutus Street. They stole merchandise valued at more than $25,000 and fled the store in a taxi, while Vancouver police officers were responding.

Witnesses helped police locate the cab. One suspect was arrested near Burrard Street and East 2nd Avenue, while the other was taken into custody near East Hastings and Gore Street shortly after.

Anthony Britch, 35, is charged with theft, assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Alana DaSilva, 30, is charged with theft.

Britch remains in temporary custody until his next court appearance, while DaSilva was released with court-ordered conditions.

