Suspicious backpack update: Downtown Kelowna now open

After an eight hour closure, Leon Avenue is now open

Leon Avenue is closed while the RCMP investigates a "suspicious backpack," on Jan. 7, 2025.

1 / 1 Leon Avenue is closed while the RCMP investigates a "suspicious backpack," on Jan. 7, 2025. Advertisement

UPDATE: 10:00 p.m.

Police tape in downtown Kelowna has been removed, nearly eight hours after a suspicious backpack was spotted in a parking lot at the intersection of Leon Avenue and Pandosy Street.

The Explosive Device Unit was called in to support the Kelowna RCMP from the Lower Mainland. The specialized unit has completed its task and is now leaving.

UPDATE: 8:20 p.m.

Police remain at the scene where a "suspicious backpack" was found in downtown Kelowna, approximately six hours ago.

Officers have closed off multiple streets around the parking lot, at the intersection of Leon Avenue and Pandosy Street, where the suspicious backpack was found. The Kelowna RCMP is now awaiting the arrival of the specialized Explosive Device Unit, which is expected to arrive at approximately 9 p.m.

Vehicles in the lot where the suspicious bag was discovered cannot be retrieved until the area is deemed safe.

UPDATE: 3:45 p.m.

The specialized Explosive Device Unit has been called in to assist with a suspicious package found in downtown expected to arrive in Kelowna at approximately 9 p.m.

Vehicles in the lot where the suspicious backpack was discovered cannot be retrieved until the area is deemed safe.

Original:

The Kelowna RCMP are asking people to stay away Leon Avenue, as an investigation into a suspicious backpack is unfolding.

Police received a call regarding the backpack, which was found in parking lot #282 at the intersection of Leon Avenue and Pandosy Street, at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 7.

Officers responded to the scene and subsequently shut down Pandosy and Water St. from Leon Ave. to Harvey Avenue. Some buildings in the area have been evacuated while others are being asked to shelter in place.

Those parked in lot #282 are unable to retrieve their vehicles at this time.

The incident is actively unfolding and emergency crews remain on-scene. Police are asking the public to stay out of the area until further notice.

Const. Mike Della-Paolera, told Capital News that the Kelowna RCMP has contacted the Explosive Device Unit in the Lower Mainland.

A drone is being used by police to survey the area.