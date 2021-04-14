Homicide investigators who asked not to be identified put up signs Wednesday, April 14, along the Nanaimo Parkway in the area where a body was found March 31. RCMP are asking for witnesses or dash cam footage as the suspicious death has now been ruled a homicide. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Suspicious death along the highway in Nanaimo now being investigated as a murder

RCMP identify victim as Randell Charles Thomas, repeat call for any information related to the case

A suspicious death along the Nanaimo Parkway two weeks ago is now being considered a homicide.

Nanaimo RCMP issued a press release Wednesday, April 14, identifying the victim as Randell Charles Thomas, who was 58.

Police say investigators believe Thomas was involved in an altercation that led to his death.

“At this time, it is unknown if there was more than one individual involved in the altercation,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release.

At the time of his death, Thomas was wearing dark clothing, including a black hoodie with a white logo on the front.

Police have determined that the victim did not reside in the immediate area and it is unknown if he walked through the neighbourhood prior to his death. Investigators will be canvassing the area to speak with residents.

Investigators are focusing on the time period between 2:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. on March 31 and are hoping to speak with anyone who was in the area at that time.

Homicide investigators were in the area of the parkway near Tamara Drive on Wednesday morning, April 14, putting up signs asking for any witnesses or motorists who may have dash cam footage from the day the body was found.

Nanaimo RCMP previously reported that a body was discovered March 31 at about 6:45 p.m. in a wooded area along the Nanaimo Parkway near Tamara Drive. Emergency services personnel were called to the scene, but despite first-aid efforts, Thomas, who had sustained “several injuries,” couldn’t be resuscitated and was pronounced dead.

Police are continuing to ask for any information that could help investigators, particularly any dash cam or cell phone video taken in the area of the Nanaimo Parkway or Tamara Drive during the afternoon on March 31.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP serious crime unit at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-11524.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo RCMP investigating suspicious death near parkway


Investigators are looking for information that could lead to solving the death of Randell Charles Thomas, 58, of Nanaimo, who was found deceased near a trail between Tamara Drive and Nanaimo Parkway on March 31. (Photo submitted)

Investigators are looking for information that could lead to solving the death of Randell Charles Thomas, 58, of Nanaimo, who was found deceased near a trail between Tamara Drive and Nanaimo Parkway on March 31. (Photo submitted)

RCMP Vancouver Island Tactical Team officers search a wooded area along the Nanaimo Parkway on April 8 after a body was found there a week earlier. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

RCMP Vancouver Island Tactical Team officers search a wooded area along the Nanaimo Parkway on April 8 after a body was found there a week earlier. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

