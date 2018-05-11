Sudden death in Sooke deemed non-criminal

The case has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service

Police investigating the death of a 37-year-old woman in East Sooke have determined the death to be non-criminal, and the case has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has been investigating the circumstances leading to the woman’s death since May 4, and over the past week, they have spoken with family, friends and witnesses.

The major crime unit now says there is no information to suggest any public safety concerns.

No other information has been released at this time.

Related: Woman’s death in East Sooke under investigation

Sooke RCMP had initially called in major crimes after an assessment of the scene revealed unexplained circumstances.

Previous story
UPDATE: Saanich Police confirm raid on suspected commercial cannabis facility

Just Posted

Police are seeking information on a woman who’s been missing for 13 years

Belinda Ann Cameron was last seen on May 11, 2005

UPDATE: Saanich Police confirm raid on suspected commercial cannabis facility

Glanford Avenue business shares space with bottle depot

Suspicious death in Sooke deemed non-criminal

The case has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service

Pass the tissue: Length of allergy season up 60 per cent

Some allergens are active 33 days earlier than previous seasons

Dump truck crashes into rock beside Trans-Canada Highway in Langford

Dump truck driver avoided other vehicles, but hit rocks instead

Contest winners renew vows on Oak Bay beachfront this morning

Couples renew vows at the Oak Bay Beach Hotel after winning radio contest

Canada’s best news photos of the year are on display on Vancouver Island

If you love photojournalism, or even a great photograph of any kind, this is a show for you

B.C. officials watching for impact of ‘extreme’ heat on floods

Temperatures are expected to rise close to 30 C in Southern Interior, threatening hasty snowmelt

Canadian pot growers say byproduct a wasted opportunity for industry

Advocates say almost half of all growth is tossed into the compost bin

Humboldt Broncos to return to ice for 2018-19 hockey season

The club said in a news release Friday that it’s recruiting a head coach and general manager

B.C. town proposes homes with a place to park your plane

Residential development at the Princeton. B.C. airport could put town on the aviation map

Number of kids rushed to BC Children’s after fall from windows doubles

Fifteen kids were brought to BC Children’s Hospital from May-September 2017 after these falls

University under scrutiny over residential schools course taught by white prof

Only Indigenous people have the experience to teach ways they’ve been discriminated against: critics

Al Gore condemns Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion, sides with Horgan

Tar sands is considered a derogatory term by some for the oilsands in Alberta

Most Read