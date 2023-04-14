Suspicious death under investigation in central Vancouver Island

RCMP says there is no risk to public, asks for help from anyone with more information

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) is investigating a targeted homicide in Errington

On April 10, 2023 just after 4:30 p.m., Oceanside RCMP responded to a report of a deceased man at a rural property located in the Errington area. The death was deemed suspicious and investigators believed criminality was a factor, the RCMP stated in a press release.

READ MORE: House fire in Nanoose Bay claims life of one person

Police said while gathering evidence there was a “strong indication” that the incident was isolated and that there is no further risk to the public. No other details were released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.

— NEWS Staff

www.facebook.com

Parksvillequalicum beachRCMP