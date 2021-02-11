Suspicious dumpster fire outside Saanich apartment building under investigation

A dumpster fire outside a Saanich apartment building Wednesday night has been deemed arson.

Around 9 p.m. on Feb 10, firefighters were called to a multi-unit residence in the 900-block of McKenzie Avenue for a blaze in a recycling bin.

Police were called in shortly after and members of the department’s forensic identification service worked with fire investigators to collect evidence.

“There’s been a rash of these arsons in garbage containers near apartment buildings,” said Deputy Fire Chief Dan Wood.

As of Feb. 11, no arrests had been made in relation to the Wednesday night fire and police said it’s too early to confirm if this incident was connected to the other suspicious fires also under investigation.

A similar incident took place on Feb. 7 at an apartment complex in the 3200-block of Eldon Place. A potential suspect was spotted on a nearby security camera and arrested shortly after.

The individual was later released with conditions to appear in court and a charge of arson has been recommended but has not been sworn in court.

