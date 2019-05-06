Suspicious mattress fire on Cranmore leads last week’s Oak Bay emergencies

Crews from nine emergency vehicles and crews attended a mattress fire outside an apartment on Cranmore Road in Oak Bay early Friday morning. (Alan Gregory photo)

Alan Gregory was woken in his Cadboro Bay Road home at about 4 a.m. on Friday morning when his bedroom was alive with the colours of red, yellow, white and blue dancing in midair.

And yet there wasn’t a sound that he could hear.

“Drawing the curtains back I counted nine emergency vehicles covering the corner of Cranmore Road and Cadboro Bay Road as people in wrapped warmth exited their apartments two buildings northeast of mine,” Gregory said.

Oak Bay Police confirmed it was a mattress fire that caused damage to the building.

“The building was evacuated and the Oak Bay Fire Department dealt with the blaze,” said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.

Residents were later allowed to return to their units except one unit affected by the fire. A Forensic Identity section examined the scene.

The nice weather has arrived!🌞This is a reminder that one of these should never be left in a car with the windows up. To be frank (no pun intended) we don't recommend leaving either in a car w/ the windows up but one is much more serious than the other. No #hotdogs in cars!#yyj pic.twitter.com/Tp2h9VvpJ0 — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) May 6, 2019

Summer weather needs summer behaviour

With summer weather arriving early this week Oak Bay Police remind pet owners not to leave their animals in vehicles.

If they must, only do so with adequate shade, ventilation and water.

Police are also reminding residents about respectful, neighbourly behaviour.

“With people enjoying their back yards and hosting parties for friends and family, please be mindful of noise affecting (annoying) your neighbours,” Bernoties said. “If you’re planning an event at your home or in your backyard, consider notifying your immediate neighbours of your plans some days in advance.”

Summer road safety reminders

Oak Bay Police are also issuing a warning to drivers to be more mindful as there is an increased number of pedestrians on the street, with a message for pedestrians to be mindful of unsafe drivers.

“Please keep your head up when crossing the street, even in a marked crosswalk. Eye contact with motorists will help assure your safety when crossing,” Bernoties said. “The unplanned meeting of a distracted driver and an inattentive pedestrian crossing the street could have serious consequences.”

Scientists reveal new plan to curb speeding on residential streets.😉They suggest that if everyone who gets upset about cars speeding by their house drove respectfully on other people's streets, there will be no more speeding.🤔Every street is SOMEONE's street.#respect each other pic.twitter.com/p9PTXKpLax — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) May 6, 2019

The concerns for personal safety were extended to cyclists as well, as the number of cyclists swells this time of year.

“Please wear a helmet when cycling. It’s not just the law in B.C. but just a very good idea to increase your odds of escaping a serious head injury in case of a crash.”

