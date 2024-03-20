Suspicious package from out of country deemed safe by Kelowna RCMP, hazmat team

The Rutland resident received the package around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 19

Kelowna RCMP are in the are of Centennial Park in Rutland. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

A suspicious package summoned a large police presence in Rutland on Tuesday night.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Mar. 19, a Rutland resident reached out to the Kelowna RCMP, stating they had received a suspicious package from out of the country. The resident gave the package to the police.

As the RCMP and Kelowna Fire Department safely examined the parcel and its content, a unified decision was made to treat the package as hazardous material and further examination was needed. Because of this, the Kelowna Fire Hall Station #3 and policing unit in Rutland were taped off, along with Centennial Park and McIntosh Road from Rutland Road North to Asher Road around 5 p.m.

Further examination of the package continued by a group of six RCMP officers and fire crews in hazmat suits. At this time, the package was in a police vehicle in the station’s parking lot.

Because the hazmat team was brought in, the individual who received the package, along with the several police officers who were exposed to the package were isolated to make sure they were safe.

After analyzing the package, it was determined to be safe and was seized by the officers.

The incident concluded around 7:45 p.m.

