Nanaimo RCMP have called in explosives disposal unit

Part of the Nanaimo RCMP detachment has been closed to the public due to the discovery of an "unclaimed package" found on the front steps, according to an RCMP press release.

Nanaimo RMCP are reporting the item was located at about 3 p.m. on Friday, July 11.

Out of an abundance of caution, the RCMP explosive disposal unit was contacted and are en route to investigate, the release noted.