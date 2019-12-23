Swartz Bay sees one sailing wait for BC Ferries passengers

There is currently a one sailing wait for travellers on Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen BC Ferries route.
The 12 p.m. sailing is 100 per cent full as of 11:40 and the 1 p.m. sailing is nearly full, at 91 per cent.
For those over at Duke Point heading to Tsawwassen, there’s also a one sailing wait for the 12:45 p.m. sailing and the next one at 3:15 p.m. is filling up fast, sitting at 85 per cent full.
Departure Bay to Horseshoe bay’s 12 p.m. sailing is also full with a one sailing wait, but the 1 p.m. sailing is only 17 per cent full.
For current conditions visit bcferries.com/current_conditions/terminals.html.
