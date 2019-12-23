BC Ferries is getting busy with holiday travellers heading off the Island. (Black Press Media file photo)

Swartz Bay sees one sailing wait for BC Ferries passengers

Travellers looking to get off the Island may be looking at waits at many BC Ferries terminals

There is currently a one sailing wait for travellers on Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen BC Ferries route.

The 12 p.m. sailing is 100 per cent full as of 11:40 and the 1 p.m. sailing is nearly full, at 91 per cent.

READ ALSO: Uplands house raided, wrapped gifts stolen in Grinch-style break-in

For those over at Duke Point heading to Tsawwassen, there’s also a one sailing wait for the 12:45 p.m. sailing and the next one at 3:15 p.m. is filling up fast, sitting at 85 per cent full.

READ ALSO: A car crash happens every three minutes over the holidays: ICBC

Departure Bay to Horseshoe bay’s 12 p.m. sailing is also full with a one sailing wait, but the 1 p.m. sailing is only 17 per cent full.

For current conditions visit bcferries.com/current_conditions/terminals.html.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake reported off the coast of northern Vancouver Island
Next story
VIDEO: Wind storm of 2018 leads today’s top three

Just Posted

Uplands house raided, wrapped gifts stolen in Grinch-style break-in

Police bust man with bolt cutters behind Oak Bay Rec. Centre

Saanich Christmas elf delivers 1,416 pairs of socks to locals just in time for holidays

Care facilities, schools, retirement homes among sock recipients

Sidney’s Star Cinema to open in new temporary location in the new year

Theatre is still setting up new location after temporarily closing the historic Third Street location on Dec. 8

Updated tree protection bylaw could cost Saanich up to $50,000 more annually

Council decided the strengthened bylaw will apply to the District too

Langford hosts ‘most prestigious international cross country event’

Can Am Masters Cross Country Challenge comes to Bear Mountain Feb. 29

Cute, fluffy, heartwarming: Here are B.C.’s top animal stories of 2019

From dogs to moose to cougars, here’s what caught our eye in 2019

Log export fee reduction aims to revive B.C. coast logging

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson eases wood waste rules

Vancouver Island freestyle skiier earns second world cup medal in two weeks

Teal Harle took home bronze at the latest big air world cup in Atlanta

Avalanche warning issued for southern B.C. mountains

Sea-to-Sky, South Coast inland mountains, Banff-Yoho-Kootenay National Parks, Waterton Lakes National Park are affected

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake reported off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami threat: Emergency Info BC

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

Canada’s GDP falls 0.1 per cent in October: Statcan

Statistics Canada says that October’s decline in GDP was the first in eight months

Sixty-nine Canadians giving up holidays to help with Australian wildfires

Record high temperatures, strong southerly winds are fanning more than 100 fires in New South Wales

UPDATE: CP Rail line re-opened after avalanche derailment in Glacier National Park

Seven cars derailed

Most Read