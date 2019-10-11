Swartz Bay sees sailing waits headed into Thanksgiving long weekend

Ferries bound for Vancouver seem to be busiest Friday afternoon

The union representing BC Ferries employees says 82% of its members have been abused. (Black Press Media files)

Swartz Bay leads the way on a traditionally busy Thanksgiving weekend at BC Ferries.

Long weekends tend to be the time a voice urges those driving on the boat to edge up within three inches of the vehicle in front of them and even walk-on passengers are advised to arrive early.

The terminal in North Saanich led the way Friday with a two-sailing wait by 4 p.m.

RELATED: BC Ferries schedules 93 extra sailings for Thanksgiving long weekend

BC Ferries predicts Friday and Monday from noon through 6 p.m. will be busiest this weekend at Swartz Bay.

That’s proving true so far, with the 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. sold out for those headed for Vancouver from Victoria. The 6 p.m. headed for the Island was 75 per cent sold out before the 4 p.m. sailing even left the berth.

At Tsawwassen, the 4 p.m bound for Victoria was also sold out.

The final three sailings from Tsawassen to the Southern Gulf Islands all topped out beyond 90 per cent full well before the first sailed at 4:05 p.m. Sailings headed for Duke Point were all beyond 80 per cent full by 4 p.m.

Horseshoe Bay in Vancouver had a one-sailing wait across its destinations Friday afternoon while the Nanaimo’s Departure Bay looks to be on schedule.

Follow the current conditions here.



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter