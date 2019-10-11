The union representing BC Ferries employees says 82% of its members have been abused. (Black Press Media files)

Swartz Bay sees sailing waits headed into Thanksgiving long weekend

Ferries bound for Vancouver seem to be busiest Friday afternoon

Swartz Bay leads the way on a traditionally busy Thanksgiving weekend at BC Ferries.

Long weekends tend to be the time a voice urges those driving on the boat to edge up within three inches of the vehicle in front of them and even walk-on passengers are advised to arrive early.

The terminal in North Saanich led the way Friday with a two-sailing wait by 4 p.m.

RELATED: BC Ferries schedules 93 extra sailings for Thanksgiving long weekend

BC Ferries predicts Friday and Monday from noon through 6 p.m. will be busiest this weekend at Swartz Bay.

That’s proving true so far, with the 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. sold out for those headed for Vancouver from Victoria. The 6 p.m. headed for the Island was 75 per cent sold out before the 4 p.m. sailing even left the berth.

At Tsawwassen, the 4 p.m bound for Victoria was also sold out.

The final three sailings from Tsawassen to the Southern Gulf Islands all topped out beyond 90 per cent full well before the first sailed at 4:05 p.m. Sailings headed for Duke Point were all beyond 80 per cent full by 4 p.m.

Horseshoe Bay in Vancouver had a one-sailing wait across its destinations Friday afternoon while the Nanaimo’s Departure Bay looks to be on schedule.

Follow the current conditions here.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Officer shot, man arrested after standoff north of Nelson
Next story
WATCH: BC Guide Dogs needs puppy training volunteers

Just Posted

Victoria ponies up for police costs for Canada Day 2020

Council voted five-to-one to increase the budget by $107,000

Corrections says inmates undergo various assessments before placed in prison

Recent prison escapee sent to lower security prison than originally recommended

Swartz Bay sees sailing waits headed into Thanksgiving long weekend

Ferries bound for Vancouver seem to be busiest Friday afternoon

Federal Election 2019: What you need to know

Meet your candidates and more information on how to cast your ballot

Fifth annual ‘TP the Town’ event collects 105,000 of toilet paper

The event also collected feminine hygiene products for the first time

WATCH: BC Guide Dogs needs puppy training volunteers

BC & Alberta Guide Dogs is looking to double the number of volunteers on the Island

VIDEO: B.C. police officer nearly struck by speeding car

Footage shows a car in Delta weaving in and out of highway traffic and passing in a right turn lane

Officer shot, man arrested after standoff north of Nelson

The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries

‘Aggressive’ owl attacks runner on Whistler trail, prompts warning from officials

Outdoor enthusiasts in the area are being told to use caution and report aggressive wildlife to BC COS

Romance scam involving fake Jeremy Renner targets Okanagan residents

An online impersonator posing as actor Jeremy Renner has been asking victims for money online

EDITORIAL: The truth about fake news

The challenges of spotting fake news.

Police chief on Abbotsford cop killer’s guilty verdict: ‘I don’t know if there’s ever justice’

Mike Serr says decision brings mixed emotions for department and Const. John Davidson’s family

Jay-Z invests $5M in Kelowna-based company

Pela is a Kelowna-based company that makes the world’s first compostable phone case

Yukon declares climate emergency

Territory joins nearly 500 federal, provincial and municipal governments to do so in the last year

Most Read