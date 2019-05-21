Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen 7 a.m. sailing 94 per cent full

The Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 7 a.m. sailing 66 per cent full and the 8 a.m. sailing at 36 per cent full. (Black Press Media file photo)

After a weekend with mostly smooth sailings, BC Ferry passengers can expect a busy day with the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 7 a.m. sailing 66 per cent full and the 8 a.m. sailing at 36 per cent full, as of 6:45 a.m.

READ ALSO: Police called to reports of woman naked, intoxicated at Swartz Bay ferry terminal

The Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen 7 a.m. sailing is 94 per cent full and the 8 a.m. sailing is 58 per cent full.

Duke Point to Tsawwassen’s 7:45 a.m. sailing is 58 per cent full and the 10:15 a.m. sailing is 73 per cent full.

READ ALSO: Pedestrian struck, taken to hospital near beginning of Victoria Day Parade

Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay’s 6:30 a.m. sailing was full and the 7 a.m. sailing is 12 per cent full.