Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen 8 a.m. sailing, 100 per cent full

BC Ferries and BC Transit have both warned of travel disruption ahead of the B.C Day long weekend. (Charlotte Prong/Parkhill File)

It’s a busy day for ferry passengers to wrap up the long weekend. The Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 8 a.m. sailing is 44 per cent full and the 9 a.m. sailing is 68 per cent full as of 7:30 a.m.

The Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen 8 a.m. sailing is 100 per cent full and the 9 a.m. sailing is 68 per cent full.

Duke Point to Tsawwassen’s 7:45 a.m. sailing is 100 per cent full and the 10:15 a.m. sailing is 72 per cent full.

Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay’s 7:40 a.m. sailing is 77 per cent full and the 8:45 a.m. sailing is 55 per cent full.

To get current ferry conditions visit bcferries.com/current_conditions/terminals.html.