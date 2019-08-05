Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen 8 a.m. sailing, 100 per cent full

It’s a busy day for ferry passengers to wrap up the long weekend. The Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 8 a.m. sailing is 44 per cent full and the 9 a.m. sailing is 68 per cent full as of 7:30 a.m.
The Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen 8 a.m. sailing is 100 per cent full and the 9 a.m. sailing is 68 per cent full.
Duke Point to Tsawwassen’s 7:45 a.m. sailing is 100 per cent full and the 10:15 a.m. sailing is 72 per cent full.
Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay’s 7:40 a.m. sailing is 77 per cent full and the 8:45 a.m. sailing is 55 per cent full.
To get current ferry conditions visit bcferries.com/current_conditions/terminals.html.
