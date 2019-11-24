B.C. Ferries are busy on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 24. (Black Press File Photo)

Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen ferries filling fast, sail waits on the horizon for motorists

The 3 p.m. ferry is completely full, other sailings filling fast

Motorists hoping to catch a ferry from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen can expect at least a one-sailing wait at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Traffic is heavy on the ferries, and other sailings are filling up fast.

As of 2:45 p.m. Sunday, the 3 p.m. sailing from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen was 100 per cent full, and sail waits were advised for cars and oversize vehicles.

The 4 and 5 p.m. ferries were 64 per cent and 62 per cent full respectively, as of 2:45 p.m. There are two more sailings after that, at 7 and 9 p.m.

Services to Salt Spring Island and the Southern Gulf Islands were not affected and do not have sail waits.

Check bcferries.com/current_conditions/terminals for up-to-date conditions.

