Swatting incident draws heavy police response to Courtenay neighbourhood

There was a heavy police presence on Courtenay’s Conrad Road on Sunday afternoon (March 17).

An estimated 10 RCMP vehicles, along with armed police officers and a member of the K-9 unit responded to the scene at around 4 p.m.

“The Comox Valley RCMP received a 911 call in which the caller made allegations that prompted a co-ordinated and extensive police response on the 2700 block of Conrad Road,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer, Comox Valley RCMP. “Police quickly determined that there was no truth to the allegations made in the initial report and that this was a swatting incident.”

Swatting is essentially a false report of a dire public safety issue (i.e. bomb threat, hostage situation) that demands an immediate and intense police and first responder presence.

“The consequences of swatting extend beyond the immediate disruption caused to law enforcement and the community,” Terragni. “These incidents divert vital resources away from genuine emergencies; and as such, this matter is still under active investigation to determine where the call came from and who is responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321.