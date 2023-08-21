Sweet talker swindles Vancouver Island woman out of $20K in romance scam

Financial planner made sure the damage wasn’t worse

A woman trusted someone she had met online and it cost her dearly – $20,000, in fact.

On Aug. 8, Oak Bay Police Department investigated a complaint of a “romance fraud scam.” Over the course of eight months, the victim was manipulated and convinced to send $20,000 to a man she had met online, say police.

The victim was in the process of sending additional money to the man when her financial planner intervened and questioned her client’s intention to send a large sum of money to someone she had never met, say police.

“Police would like to remind citizens to refer to the Canada Anti-Fraud website for helpful tips to assist with anti-fraud tips,” said a news release.

This matter is still under investigation under OBPD file 23-2335.

