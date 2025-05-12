Toxic algae advisory issued for Fuller Lake in Chemainus

Island Health cautions due to a blue-green algae bloom

Island Health has issued a swim advisory for Fuller Lake Beach in Chemainus following the detection of a visible blue-green algae bloom. Swimming and other water-contact activities are not recommended until further notice.​

Blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) are naturally occurring microscopic organisms found in freshwater environments like lakes and ponds. Under certain conditions — such as warm temperatures, sunlight, and nutrient-rich waters — they can multiply rapidly, forming blooms that may produce toxins harmful to humans and animals. According to the Cowichan Valley Regional District, these blooms often appear as discoloured water, scum, or mats on the surface, with colours ranging from blue-green to brown or red.

Not all blue-green algae blooms produce toxins, and the presence of a bloom doesn't always indicate a health risk.

During an active bloom, Island Health advises the public to avoid direct contact with the water, including swimming and wading, and to prevent pets from entering or drinking the water. Exposure to certain toxins produced by blue-green algae can lead to symptoms such as skin irritation, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea in humans, and can be more severe for pets.

If contact occurs, it's recommended to rinse thoroughly with clean water. Contact your health care provider if you show any symptoms and believe you were exposed to blue-green algae.

While recent water quality tests show E. coli levels well within safe limits, the presence of the algae bloom necessitates the advisory. The Municipality of North Cowichan, in collaboration with Island Health, regularly monitors water quality at Fuller Lake. The current advisory is a precautionary measure and will remain in effect until the bloom has dissipated and water quality tests confirm that it's safe for recreational use.

For updates and more information, visit Island Health’s Recreational Water & Beach Reports, the Municipality of North Cowichan’s website and the CVRD’s algae bloom information page.