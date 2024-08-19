 Skip to content
Swimmer hoisted from ravine after being swept from popular Island rest stop

Multiple teams lift woman with minor injuries to safety after she was swept downstream in Wally Creek near Kennedy Lake
A swimmer survived a harrowing incident on Wally Creek near Kennedy Lake this week, thanks to volunteer search and rescue crews from Port Alberni and Parksville.

The woman, who was not identified by emergency responders, had been swimming in Wally Creek alongside Highway 4 on the way to Kennedy Lake when she was suddenly swept downstream. She was able to pull herself out of the water and onto some logs jammed between rocks in a ravine that was approximately 7.5 metres (25 feet) deep, a spokesperson with Alberni Valley Search and Rescue said.

"Fortunately, the subject had only sustained minor injuries and was able to wait for crews to reach her," the spokesperson said.

The AVRS sent multiple resources to assist in the rescue, including a rope team, swiftwater team, ground crews and the helicopter hoist team (with Airspan Helicopters). The ropes team performed a high angle rescue, securing the swimmer in a harness and assisting her up the ravine wall. She was then taken to West Coast General Hospital by ambulance.

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue from Parksville also responded to the call, as did RCMP, BC EHS, West Coast Helicopters and Airspan Helicopters.

The successful rescue was concluded with a warning from AVRS: "when swimming in a river be aware of downstream hazards which can include waterfalls, downed trees, strainers, rocks, fast moving water and more."

Wally Creek is a popular stop on the way to Ucluelet and Tofino on Vancouver Island's west coast. People often walk out onto the rocks overlooking the creek.

Susie Quinn

About the Author: Susie Quinn

A journalist since 1987, I have been the Alberni Valley News editor since August 2006.
