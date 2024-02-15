Swipe left: Valentine’s Day-themed ‘most wanted’ criminals in B.C. revealed

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers have released the five “most wanted” criminals in B.C. – with a Valentine’s Day lens.

Crime Stoppers said in a release on Tuesday (Feb. 13) that these suspects are are wanted for serious crimes ranging from murder, drug and firearm offenses, to fraud and kidnapping.

“We’re not suggesting you’ll actually find these six ‘valentines’ on a dating app. But we thought presenting B.C.’s most wanted this way, might help everyone take notice and remember their faces in case you actually spot them somewhere, or if you know how police can find them,” said Linda Annis, executive director of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers.

The suspects listed include:

Raj Kuhmar Mehmi – wanted for possession for the purpose of trafficking and importation of a controlled substance

Cody Timothy Casey – wanted for 17 drug and firearms offences

Adam Thorndyke – wanted for 98 charges of fraud

Denis Ivziku – wanted in an international drug and firearms trafficking investigation

Fabian Yu Browm – wanted for kidnapping, assault, break and enter and fraud

“Anonymous tips do work,” Annis said.

“Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers received more than 4,100 anonymous tips in 2023. Your anonymity is guaranteed by the Supreme Court of Canada. You’ll never be questioned or called to testify.”

Anonymous tips can be reported through Crime Stoppers’ downloadable app— “P3” or by phone 1-800-222-8477.

The tips that lead to an arrest and charge can lead to an award of $5,000.