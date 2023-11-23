Sword-carrying suspect allegedly exposes genitals at Nanaimo fitness centre

Incident happened three weeks ago at Country Club Centre

A suspect’s behaviour in Nanaimo was not fit for a local fitness club. Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help to identify an individual who allegedly exposed his genitals to staff and customers at the business.

The incident happened Oct. 30 at about 7 p.m. at Country Club Centre.

Investigators were told that the individual was refused entry for being intoxicated, according to an RCMP press release.

“The suspect took exception to this and after leaving, he banged on the glass doors, dropped his pants and then allegedly exposed his genitals to the front counter staff,” noted the release.

It was also reported that the suspect “appeared to be carrying a sword” strapped to his back.

Police responded immediately after being alerted to the incident, but were unable to locate the suspect, who was described as average height and weight, with brown hair and a beard. Anyone with information about the identity of the individual is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and refer to file No. 2023-37884.

