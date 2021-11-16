T-bone car crash sets Island Highway traffic to a crawl through View Royal

A two vehicle crash outside the View Royal fire hall Tuesday morning has put traffic along Island Highway at a crawl. (Katherine Engqvist/News Staff)

A two-car T-bone crash delayed the Tuesday morning commute along Island Highway.

View Royal Fire Rescue was on scene almost instantly as the crash occurred outside the View Royal fire hall. By approximately 7:15 a.m., crews were just mopping up broken glass and other debris as tow trucks arrived to remove the damaged cars.

No injuries were reported.

Two vehicle crash on Island Highway outside the View Royal fire hall. Police and fire on scene. Traffic is crawling past #yyjtraffic @GoldstreamNews pic.twitter.com/HvGHnE2Gbc — Katherine Engqvist (@kengqvist) November 16, 2021

