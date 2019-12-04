Tactical response team called to Saanich, standoff ends with one man in custody

The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) attended a call in the 100-block of Gorge Road East Tuesday night.

The tactical response team responded to reports of a man who allegedly pulled the fire alarm and uttered threats on Tuesday night at approximately 5:30 p.m. in a building in the area.

The man was eventually taken into custody after a standoff with police, and police said the man was held in custory for Telebail on Wednesday.

According to the Saanich Police Department website, GVERT was formed in 1977 to deal with the most dangerous and high-risk incidents in the Capital Regional District. The team includes 14 members from Greater Victoria area police agencies, including Saanich Police and Victoria Police.

The Saanich Police website also said GVERT may be called to assist police agencies in the Greater Victoria area when the risk of harm to public or police is at a level that warrants the deployment of the team.

A spokesperson from Victoria Police said on Wednesday the team was activated “out of an abundance of caution.”

