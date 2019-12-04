Tactical response team called to Saanich, standoff ends with one man in custody

The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team was called to Gorge Road East Tuesday night

The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) attended a call in the 100-block of Gorge Road East Tuesday night.

The tactical response team responded to reports of a man who allegedly pulled the fire alarm and uttered threats on Tuesday night at approximately 5:30 p.m. in a building in the area.

The man was eventually taken into custody after a standoff with police, and police said the man was held in custory for Telebail on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Saanich Indian restaurant reduced to rubble during busy holiday season

According to the Saanich Police Department website, GVERT was formed in 1977 to deal with the most dangerous and high-risk incidents in the Capital Regional District. The team includes 14 members from Greater Victoria area police agencies, including Saanich Police and Victoria Police.

The Saanich Police website also said GVERT may be called to assist police agencies in the Greater Victoria area when the risk of harm to public or police is at a level that warrants the deployment of the team.

A spokesperson from Victoria Police said on Wednesday the team was activated “out of an abundance of caution.”

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow @yrlocaljourno

Previous story
Former Burns Lake mayor gets two years for sexual assaults against minors
Next story
Man killed in crash due to ‘absolutely treacherous’ conditions on Coquihalla

Just Posted

Willows students help put 2,500 native plants into Oak Bay’s Uplands Park

Restoration of Garry oak ecosystem continues

Victoria Coun. Ben Isitt calls for limitation of council duties in response to survey results

The survey asked residents if they would be in support of a 55 per cent salary increase

Study on Malahat road closures expected by end of year

‘Vancouver Island traffic is like an hourglass,’ says vice-chair of CRD Traffic Safety Commission

Saanich Indian restaurant reduced to rubble during busy holiday season

Owner ‘blown away’ by the damage, relieved no one was seriously injured

Royals start three-game home stand tonight, end with teddy toss

B.C. rival Vancouver Giants in town Wednesday, Seattle hits the ice Friday, Saturday

VIDEO: Transplant recipients hand out popcorn to doctors and nurses to show their appreciation

Kathy Green and Natalie Williams participate in Operation Popcorn at Victoria General Hospital

POLL: Will you be donating to charities over the holiday season?

Many here in Victoria joined others around the world to take part… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Man killed in crash due to ‘absolutely treacherous’ conditions on Coquihalla

Winter means icy roads are dangerous and drivers should be careful, RCMP say

Former Burns Lake mayor gets two years for sexual assaults against minors

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Bag of cocaine left in Vancouver Island grocery store aisle

RCMP: ‘We sure would like to talk to’ person who left drugs behind

RCMP officer was justified using hose in rooftop standoff: B.C. watchdog

Police watchdog finds officers actions reasonable when man injured in 2018 incident

Cannabis ice cream? Province prepares for B.C. Bud edibles

Mike Farnworth’s special police unit takes down dispensaries

Union for parole officers at B.C. halfway house says public safety at risk

Increase in parole officers’ workload dealing with highest-risk offenders raises concern

Most Read