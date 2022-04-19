Students hear about and discuss the Take A Hike program. (Photo courtesy of Take A Hike)

Students hear about and discuss the Take A Hike program. (Photo courtesy of Take A Hike)

Take A Hike program focuses on vulnerable teens within Sooke School District

Alternative education initiative to run on West Shore and Sooke

Sooke School District has partnered with the Take a Hike Foundation to provide outdoor mental health programming to several municipalities on the West Shore.

As a partner with several school districts, Take a Hike provides vulnerable high school students with individualized education plans, in-classroom counsellor support and a weekly day of outdoor learning, among other alternatives to traditional education.

According to an April 13 press release, the foundation’s new location at the Westshore Centre for Learning’s Colwood campus will provide programming in Colwood, Langford, Highlands, Metchosin, Sooke and Port Renfrew.

“We’re excited to partner with Take a Hike Foundation due to the impact this outdoor experiential program can have in providing leadership opportunities and clinical support for at-promise students in our communities,” said Jim Lamond, principal of pathways and choice at the Sooke School District.

“Data analysis shows that Take a Hike has had a tremendous impact for many youths in communities throughout our province.”

He said the foundation would do well from the Sooke Districts’ access to recreational trails and the ocean. Take A Hike programs also run in Nanaimo, the Cowichan Valley, Saanich, and the B.C. mainland.

“It is difficult to do well at school or work and have strong bonds with our friends and family when struggling with our mental health or substance use challenges,” said Take a Hike CEO Gordon Matchett. “Take a Hike understands this and is elated to partner with the Sooke School District to provide our life-changing program to youth on Vancouver Island who could benefit the most.”

ALSO READ: Colwood students praised after turning in lost diamond ring

Do you have a story tip? Email: kiernan.green@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

mental healthsooke school districtWest Shore

Previous story
Doctors suggest new names for low-grade prostate cancer

Just Posted

Victoria artist to donate portion of driftwood sculpture sales to animal cause

John Hillman, then 102, laps the courtyard at Carlton House during his 2021 fundraiser for Save the Children. This year, the Oak Bay veteran invites young people to take the daily walks with him. (Black Press Media file photo)
103-year-old Oak Bay veteran invites youth to join Save the Children fundraiser

High school students participating in a Take A Hike event make their way along the beach during a multi-day camping trip. (Photo courtesy of Take A Hike)
Take A Hike program focuses on vulnerable teens within Sooke School District

Colwood is hosting its first beach food day of 2022 on Friday, May 6 at the Ocean Boulevard beach opposite Esquimalt Lagoon, followed May 7 by the first beachfront music offering of the season, Soul Shakers. Photo shows visitors gathering for the Eats and Beats festival in 2018. (Black Press Media file photo)
Food trucks, live music return to Colwood this summer