Take a look at your tires; Winter driving regulations

Winter driving regulations, governing the safe usage of cars on winter roads come into effect at the start of October

Winter tire regulation come into effect Oct. 1 and remain in effect until April 30 for mountain passes and some rural highways.

READ MORE: B.C. truck drivers to face higher fines for not using winter tire chains

Drivers traveling on designated routes, including the Malahat portion of the Trans-Canada Highway, are required to use qualified tires. Most highways on southeastern Vancouver Island do not require winter tires.

There are three types of tires that meet the regulations – all-season, all-weather and winter. They must also have the mountain/snowflake logo or an M+S symbol with a minimum tread depth of 3.5 millimetres.

According to the province, mountain/snowflake tires are best for driving in heavy snow.

Winter driving has a marked effect on road safety, the number of fatal crashes on average doubles in B.C. in December (246 crashes) when compared to October (123), according to a study published by University of B.C. last year.

Failing to have the proper tires equipped can result in a $109 fine. I.C.B.C. also warns that not having the appropriate tires could alter how much you’re considered at fault.

evan.taylor@vicnews.com

@evanrtaylor
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vital Signs report breaks down Greater Victoria statistics

Just Posted

Vital Signs report breaks down Greater Victoria statistics

This year 1,695 citizens added their voice to the annual report

International Day of the Older Person comes to Saanich

Residents invited to free health and safety forum

PHOTOS: Hundreds gather in downtown Victoria for Orange Shirt Day

The day recognizes the struggle thousands of Indigenous people went through in residential schools

Judge ‘bewildered’ that escaped Metchosin inmate was in a minimum security prison

Zachary Armitage, 30, pleaded guilty to escape from lawful custody and awaits sentencing

Retired Canadian Forces member guilty of sex assault and using spy cameras to record coworkers

Colin McGregor found guilty of five out of seven charges he faced

VIDEO: Hundreds attend #OrcaCelebration as killer whales return to Howe Sound

Orca return comes after years of remediation

Piranhas found in B.C. lake were likely unwanted pets, conservation officers say

It’s against the law to introduce aquatic invasive species in B.C.

Funding available to control B.C. urban deer population

Provincial government providing up to $100,000 for urban deer operational or research projects

Two people beat up with baseball bats at Nanaimo park

Police looking for suspects who were seen in newer-model orange car

Two B.C. men seek to open class action against e-cigarette giant Juul

Owen Mann-Campbell and another B.C. man seek damages after using Juul vapes

B.C. set to move forward with year-round daylight saving time

Premier John Horgan meets with Yukon leaders, heading for Washington, Oregon next

VP quits after backlash to University of Alberta’s billboard on climate change

Ad said higher temperature and humidity will boost province’s barley yield

Accidents and anguish as snow arrives early on Prairies

Environment Canada reports 95 cm in Waterton National Park near U.S. border

Remains of B.C. men confirmed in crashed plane missing for 31 years

Ernie Whitehead and Len Dykhuizen took off from Eagle Bay on a fishing trip, never to be seen again

Most Read