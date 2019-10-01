Take a look at your tires; Winter driving regulations

Winter driving regulations, governing the safe usage of cars on winter roads come into effect at the start of October

Winter tire regulation come into effect Oct. 1 and remain in effect until April 30 for mountain passes and some rural highways.

Drivers traveling on designated routes, including the Malahat portion of the Trans-Canada Highway, are required to use qualified tires. Most highways on southeastern Vancouver Island do not require winter tires.

There are three types of tires that meet the regulations – all-season, all-weather and winter. They must also have the mountain/snowflake logo or an M+S symbol with a minimum tread depth of 3.5 millimetres.

According to the province, mountain/snowflake tires are best for driving in heavy snow.

Winter driving has a marked effect on road safety, the number of fatal crashes on average doubles in B.C. in December (246 crashes) when compared to October (123), according to a study published by University of B.C. last year.

Failing to have the proper tires equipped can result in a $109 fine. I.C.B.C. also warns that not having the appropriate tires could alter how much you’re considered at fault.

