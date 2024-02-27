Take a look inside Seth Rogen’s Vancouver penthouse, up for sale for $2.3M

Yaletown loft features brick walls, wide windows and an electric blue kitchen

Listing photos show the interior of Seth Rogen’s Vancouver Penthouse at 1178 Hamilton Street. The loft is selling for $2.3 million. (Patti Martin Real Estate Group and Adina Vancouver Real Estate Group)

Seth Rogen’s two-bedroom, two-bathroom Vancouver penthouse is up for sale and its listing is offering curious locals a look inside.

The Yaletown loft at 1178 Hamilton Street was put on the market last week and is listed for a cool $2.3 million.

Inside, the 1,463 square-foot space offers an open-concept living room, dining room and kitchen, the latter of which is painted a bright electric blue. Brick walls and exposed timber beams give the space an old, industrial feel, although the building was only constructed in 1996.

The apartment features two bedrooms, one of which acts as a study with a pull-down murphy bed. It also has a rooftop patio, with views of downtown.

Other highlights include 12-foot ceilings, in-floor heating, a gas fireplace, under-the-stairs wine storage and access to the building’s garden.

The apartment is set to be listed until June 30.

