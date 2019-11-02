A North Saanich home is one of eight grand prizes in the 2019 Millionaire Lottery. (Courtesy Millionaire Lottery)

Take a peek inside the North Saanich Millionaire Lottery prize home

The prize home is open for public tours Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A North Saanich home is one of eight grand prizes in the 2019 Millionaire Lottery.

The home at 1857 McMicken Rd. is part of a grand prize package worth more than $3.1 million that includes $75,000 cash for furnishings, a 2020 BMW 530e xDrive Sedan, and $500,000 cash. This 4,100 sq.ft. home has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a suite over the garage.

To date, the Millionaire Lottery has raised over $58 million for VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay mansion boats to Shirley (video)

Those funds go toward innovative research, advancing specialized adult health care, and purchasing critical medical equipment at Vancouver General Hospital, UBC Hospital, GF Strong Rehabilitation Centre, Vancouver Community Health Services and Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute.

The North Saanich home is open for public tours Nov. 2 through Dec. 15 on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit millionairelottery.com for more information on the prize homes in White Rock, Langley, North Vancouver, Vancouver, Sooke Point and West Kelowna.


