Celebrations to mark the 20th anniversary of Sooke’s incorporation are being considered at Municipal Hall. (File photo)

Talks begin for Sooke’s anniversary celebrations

District’s 20th anniversary this year

It’s been almost 20 years since the District of Sooke was incorporated, and residents of Sooke have a lot of reasons to celebrate.

The community is now one of the fastest growing municipalities in B.C. and that growth has resulted in a fundamental change in the character of the community. A new library is in the works and it was announced Friday that a long-awaited improvement to primary health care will be happening to meet the needs of district residents

It’s all a reason for celebration.

That was the general sentiment expressed at a recent district council meeting where councillors unanimously adopted a resolution that direct staff to plan and execute some celebratory events to mark the occasion.

The events that have tentatively been put forward to commemorate the anniversary were described as “small ways to recognize this significant mark for the district” and although no significant budget has been allotted at this point, plans are forging ahead.

One of the events discussed at some length was a movie in the park event this summer. This would involve the district hiring a company to set up and screen a free outdoor movie in a local park. The event would be augmented with food vendors and touted as a family event.

Two locations were considered for this event, but the final decision will depend on a future staff report.

A second celebration on the actual incorporation date of Dec. 7, 1999 was also discussed.

The highlights of that celebration were suggested to include a 20-year cake for the community and a photo gallery display of the district.

The celebration would also see the district call on the Sooke Program of the Arts Committee to plan and execute the creation of a piece of artwork for the municipality. That art piece would be designed to capture the past 20 years of the community and stand as a lasting reminder of the district’s accomplishments during the past two decades.


