Talks stall with no end in sight in B.C. grain workers dispute

Employers: offer at end of ‘financial ability to conclude an agreement that industry can absorb’

Negotiations to end a strike by grain terminal workers in Metro Vancouver have stalled, with the employers’ association saying it’s “disappointed” with the results of two days of talks.

A statement from the Western Grain Elevator Association says the employer bargaining unit had increased its offer to settle “outstanding issues,” but that was rejected.

Picket lines went up at six grain terminals in Metro Vancouver Tuesday after the negotiators for about 600 employees with the Grain Workers Union Local 333 said the employers’ group had not “meaningfully engaged” in a dozen days of bargaining.

The statement from the Western Grain Elevator Association says the employers made a generous offer on wages “clearly ahead of the last six years’ of inflation curve.”

Now, it says grain terminal companies have reached the end of their “financial ability to conclude an agreement that industry can absorb.”

The statement says it will now be up to the mediator to report to the Minister of Labour Steven MacKinnon, who had directed the two sides to go back to the bargaining table with the help of a federal mediator.

The Grain Workers Union did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the situation.