Tall trees draw renowned artist to Saanich

Artist Kelly Richardson in front of Mariner, one of her visual installations. Photo by Colin Davison

The tall trees of Vancouver Island have drawn renowned visual artist Kelly Richardson to relocate from England.

And she’s settled in Saanich.

Richardson’s wasted little time in engaging with the South Island. She’s one of five artists commissioned to produce a large-format digital film short for the 50th anniversary of the invention of IMAX. For that, Richardson will focus on the Island’s famed old-growth and ancient forests near Port Renfrew, Canada’s tall trees capital.

A lecturer at New Castle University for the last 14 years, Richardson has taken up an associate professor role in Visual Arts department at the University of Victoria.

“After visiting Avatar Grove during a work trip in the fall of 2016, I was overwhelmed by my experience of those ancient stands, which was a huge influence in my decision to apply for a professorship at the University of Victoria where I now work,” Richardson said.

Richardson’s known for hyper-real digital films and has been shown in North America, Asia and Europe, including the National Gallery of Canada, Art Gallery of Ontario, and Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal in Canada.

The IMAX project, XL-Outer Worlds, is commissioned by Christian Kroitor (grandson of IMAX inventor Roman Kroitor) in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the invention of IMAX. The tall trees keep with the larger-than-life imagery IMAX does well with.

“My upcoming projects will feature the old-growth forests in this region and I hope I can contribute to efforts to raise awareness about their outstanding beauty and the plight to protect what remains,” Richardson said.

reporter@saanichnews.com