Tanker truck hauling ammonium nitrate catches fire on Hwy 97 near 70 Mile

The chemical inside the truck was not affected: RCMP

RCMP confirm a tanker trailer truck was hauling ammonium nitrate when its back tires caught fire, closing Highway 97 near 70 Mile House Friday night, Dec. 29.

Emergency crews responded to the tanker trailer truck parked and on fire in the 8200 block of Highway 97 at 70 Mile House at approximately 6:45 p.m., noted Cpl. James Grandy, District Advisory NCO – media relations.

“Upon arrival, it was determined the truck was hauling ammonium nitrate, which is very toxic if ingested. However, it was confirmed that only one of the truck’s tires had caught on fire. The chemical inside the truck was not affected,” noted Grandy in an email response to Black Press Media.

The highway was shut in both directions for several hours, however, has since been re-opened. There was a detour in place.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but appears to be a mechanical issue, Grandy added.