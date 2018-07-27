Target shooting at the Esquimalt Lagoon lands Colwood pair a ticket for open liquor

Two local residents were handed a ticket for possessing open liquor after target shooting with a crossbow along Colwood’s waterfront.

On Wednesday at approximately 6:45 p.m the West Shore RCMP responded to reports of a man and woman with a firearm in the 2900-block of Ocean Boulevard.

Officers arrived at the Esquimalt Lagoon to find a man and a woman sitting on the beach with a crossbow. According to police, investigators determined the man was target shooting with the weapon along the waterfront. No gun was involved.

Investigators also found several cans of beer around the pair and a target about a block down the beach.

A 32-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman from Colwood were issued a $230 ticket for possessing open liquor.

Police seized the man’s crossbow and their investigation continues.

