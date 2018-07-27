Target shooting at the Esquimalt Lagoon lands Colwood pair a ticket for open liquor

Police seize crossbow, investigation continues

Two local residents were handed a ticket for possessing open liquor after target shooting with a crossbow along Colwood’s waterfront.

On Wednesday at approximately 6:45 p.m the West Shore RCMP responded to reports of a man and woman with a firearm in the 2900-block of Ocean Boulevard.

Officers arrived at the Esquimalt Lagoon to find a man and a woman sitting on the beach with a crossbow. According to police, investigators determined the man was target shooting with the weapon along the waterfront. No gun was involved.

Investigators also found several cans of beer around the pair and a target about a block down the beach.

A 32-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman from Colwood were issued a $230 ticket for possessing open liquor.

Police seized the man’s crossbow and their investigation continues.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
CHMC warns of high housing market vulnerability in Greater Victoria
Next story
933 homes on evacuation alert as crews work to douse Kelowna wildfire

Just Posted

Oaklands residents fight for greenspace allotted in ‘gentleman’s agreement’

Narrow strip of land intended as buffer between residential lots, Hillside Ave. commercial building

Victoria Police, citizens, and K9 unit team up to arrest wanted man

An hour-long foot chase near Quadra Village found a man wanted for a violent home invasion

CHMC warns of high housing market vulnerability in Greater Victoria

Overvaluation remains a concern, despite price growth slowing in the first half of 2018

Target shooting at the Esquimalt Lagoon lands Colwood pair a ticket for open liquor

Police seize crossbow, investigation continues

No secret about latest brilliance from theatrical mom collective

Mom’s the Word 3: Nest ½ Empty runs July 24 to Aug. 12 at the Belfry Theatre

WATCH: Busy exhibition weekend follows WCL sweep for HarbourCats

Victoria baseball club prepares to close out regular season, gunning for playoff spot

5 things to see in Greater Victoria this weekend

Hot cars, cool dogs, music, art and street hockey all on the agenda

933 homes on evacuation alert as crews work to douse Kelowna wildfire

BC Wildfire and the Kelowna fire departement are on scene of a blaze in Glenmore

Family feud over $1.2 million jackpot lands in court

Barbara Reddick has sued her nephew Tyrone MacInnis following through on claim that she never intended to split the winnings

Massive Northern California wildfire kills 2nd firefighter

Carr Fire is ‘taking down everything in its path,’ said firefigher spokesperson Scott McLean

‘Everybody tried to save her’: Toronto shooting witness recounts violent night

On Friday evening, staff from businesses in Toronto’s Greektown were expected to gather for a moment of silence

Bad week in social media gets worse; Twitter hammered on Wall St

Long criticized for allowing bad behaviour to run rampant, Twitter has begun to crack down

Surrey man charged in West Kelowna murder of woman

Tejwant Danjou’s case to Aug. 2 and a bail hearing will be set in the near future.

Should government pay for rural buses to replace Greyhound?

Most Canadians are open to provincial or federal government putting up the cash, poll finds

Most Read