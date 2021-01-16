(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

‘Targeted’ shooting in Coquitlam leaves woman in hospital

The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries in what police believe to be a targeted shooting Saturday morning

The Coquitlam RCMP is investigating after a confirmed shooting left a woman in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Saturday morning.

Police responded to shots fired in the 600 block of Whiting Way in Coquitlam early this morning (Jan. 16). A woman was found with a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was immediately taken to hospital for medical assistance, the RCMP said in a Saturday evening press release.

The Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team was called for assistance. A 21-year-old male was arrested without incident at the scene and remains in custody.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to public safety,” BC RCMP Communications stated.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have further information is asked to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

Police remain on scene as the investigation continues. There is no further information at this time.



Most Read