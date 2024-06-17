Taseko reaches tentative deal with striking B.C. workers at Gibraltar Mine

Unionized workers will vote Monday, Tuesday

Taseko Mines Ltd. and the union representing workers at its Gibraltar Mine north of Williams Lake have reached a tentative agreement.

Members of Unifor Local 3018 are anticipated to vote Monday, June 17 and Tuesday, June 18 in Williams Lake and June 18 in Quesnel.

If the agreement is ratified it is expected operations will resume at the mine on Wednesday, June 19, noted the company in a news release.

On June 1, 2024 the latest agreement expired and the union, representing 550 workers, began strike action at 12:01 a.m that day.

The company shut down mining and milling operations prior to the midnight deadline, and the mine went into care and maintenance with only essential staff operating and maintaining critical systems.

"We cannot express enough gratitude to our membership for the support towards the bargaining process," noted Unifor Local 3018 president Curtis Finley in a Facebook post to members Sunday, June 16.

Until the tentative agreement is ratified, picket lines will continue.