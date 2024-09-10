Task force cleans up 800 pounds of diapers found in Okanagan backcountry

Task Force President Kane Blake said he first came across the family 3 years ago

A family has been reportedly living around the Okanagan backcountry for some time.

Okanagan Forest Task Force President Kane Blake said he first came across the family about three years ago up Beaver Lake Road, "And it's been a cat and mouse game ever since."

Two adults, six kids, who Blake estimates are all under the age of 12, and a handful of pets are living in a fifth wheel and moving around the Okanagan backcountry.

"Recently, we've seen a lot more of them."

Every time Blake finds the family they pack up and move to a new location, leaving behind garbage that the Okanagan Forest Task Force takes care of.

"The last time we saw them was at Doreen Lake area. They were there less than 24 hours and already left us garbage."

In recent cleans, Blake said he and his team have cleaned up an estimated 800 pounds or more of dirty diapers. He also removed the family's broken down van that had become a landfill, a target practice for backcountry adventurers and was stripped of parts.

Blake said one of his biggest concerns is for the health and safety of the children, but there is also a concern for wildlife.

"The diapers being left behind, we know wildlife has gotten into them because of how far they're spread out... It's the gel and the silica inside of those diapers. Once consumed by an animal it's going to make them sick, it still swells."

Blake has been in touch with BC Conservation Services about the garbage and the RCMP has been notified about the family.

Although there is no criminal investigation, Kelowna RCMP spoke with the family on Sept. 7 and offered their support.

RCMP confirmed they have notified the Ministry of Children and Family Development to ensure the health and safety of the family.