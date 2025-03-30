Task force launched after year-long evacuation of Kelowna low-income apartment

Hadgraft Wilson Place was evacuated on Apr. 2, 2024

The City of Kelowna, University of B.C., and Pathways Abilities Society have launched a joint task force to discuss the future of Hadgraft Wilson Place, a low-income apartment building that was evacuated on Apr. 2, 2024.

The 84 residents from Hadgraft Wilson Place on Bertram Avenue were forced to evacuate last spring after neighbouring construction of the UBC Okanagan downtown Kelowna campus caused ground shifting. Hadgraft Wilson Place, operated by Pathways, was one of several buildings that deteriorated and cracked as a result.

“UBCO recognizes the disruption and worry this situation has caused for everyone involved," said Lesley Cormack, Principal and Deputy Vice-Chancellor for UBC’s Okanagan campus. "While the legal process must run its course, we remain actively engaged to support the long-term well being and prosperity of our community.”

The task force consists of six people from the city, UBC Properties Trust, and Pathways to find a sustainable and long-term solution for the apartment building.

“I’m very optimistic about our working relationship with UBC and the City of Kelowna with a shared goal of finding a path forward for everyone involved,” said Executive Director of Pathways, Alan Clay. “What that looks like is still a little too early to tell but we’re excited about the possibilities. The collaborative and good-faith approach of the task force has been essential in making progress despite the complex circumstances.”

The task force is unable to discuss the full scope of its work due to class action suits filed by former Hadgraft tenants against Kelowna, UBC, and other parties involved in the construction. Allegations of negligence in the lawsuit have been denied by both the City of Kelowna and UBC.