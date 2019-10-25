Tattoo expo brings more than 100 artist to Greater Victoria this weekend

There will be live tattooing at this weekend’s Victoria Tattoo Expo (Facebook/Victoria Tattoo Expo)

Whether you’ve been thinking of getting some ink or are trying to find a clear patch of skin for your next addition, the Victoria Tattoo Expo can help.

This weekend the fifth annual Victoria Tattoo Expo is taking place at the Pearkes Recreation Centre at 3100 Tillicum Rd. from Oct. 25-27.

The event features more than 100 tattoo artists, live tattooing, shopping, beer gardens, contests, tattoo and art prizes, tattoo competitions, a burlesque performance and more.

Events run from 2 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are available at the door for $20, but the family-friendly event also allows kids 12 and under in for free.

For more information, visit victattooexpo.com

