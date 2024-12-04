 Skip to content
Taylor Swift helps Saanich Peninsula Hospital strike gold at annual gala

Pair of tickets for Eras Tour was sold, and resold twice to raise $30K for the hospital’s acute care unit 
Greater Victoria News Staff
The highlight of the night was the auctioning of a pair of tickets to Taylor Swift’s sold-out Eras Tour in Vancouver (Dec. 8), donated by PavCo and the BC Place Community Benefit Program. The tickets, initially sold for $10,000, were resold twice ultimately raising $30,050. (Photo courtesy of SPHHF)

The Saanich Peninsula Hospital & Healthcare Foundation (SPHHF) celebrated 50 years of the Saanich Peninsula Hospital with its 2024 Spirit Gala last month at Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre. 

The Nov. 9 event raised more than $450,000 for the hospital’s $15-million acute care unit renovation campaign.

The highlight of the night was the auctioning of a pair of tickets to Taylor Swift’s sold-out Eras Tour in Vancouver (Dec. 8), donated by PavCo and the BC Place Community Benefit Program. The tickets, initially sold for $10,000, were resold twice ultimately raising $30,050.

Another standout moment was the announcement of a $100,000 donation from the Dan-On Foundation toward the $15 million acute care unit campaign. The gift is part of a $500,000 pledge to the renovation effort.

 

