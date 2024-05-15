TCH through Duncan to be affected when fire department holds emergency-response exercise

Exercise will take place Thursday at 380 TCH starting at 10:30 a.m.

The Duncan fire department is holding an emergency response and management exercise put on by Shell Transport Services on May 16 at the Shell Gas station at 380 Trans Canada Hwy., at the Coronation Avenue intersection, and wants to make sure people know about it so they don’t call 9-1-1.

The goal is to exercise the fire department’s emergency response capability and coordination.

The drill, which will run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., consists of a simulated medical emergency of fuel transport truck operators causing a fuel spill and the resulting simulated impacts on the community, environment, and public safety.

The highway will remain open however, there may be temporary disruptions at the site for the duration of the exercise.

Fire chief Landis Carmichael said exercising the fire department’s abilities to respond and coordinate such emergencies will further strengthen its response relationships and improve its capabilities within the Cowichan Valley.

“These exercises are crucial to improve safety not only for our staff and other first responders, but for our residents and visitors to the area,” he said.

“In an effort to work through the drill as realistically as possible, emergency response agencies, including fire, police, and ambulance, may be on site. Please do not alert the authorities. Thanks to all stakeholders and cooperating agencies for their valued participation.”