'Teachable moment': RCMP lay down law to Island youths over prank 911 calls

Abandoned 911 calls from summer camp pulls Nanaimo officers to Saysutshun

Bogus 911 calls from a youth summer camp drew some negative attention from Nanaimo RCMP this week.

Two RCMP members boarded a Port of Nanaimo vessel over to Saysutshun (formerly Newcastle Island) on Monday, Aug. 12, after 911 dispatchers received several abandoned calls at about 2:30 p.m. that had originated on the island, according to an RCMP press release.

Upon arrival, officers located a summer camp with upward of 15 youths and several camp leaders.

"The officers spoke with one of the camp leaders who was visibly upset by the actions of his group. He assured the officers that he and the other camp leaders would not tolerate this behaviour and would make this a teachable moment for the group," the release noted. "The officers then spoke to the youths around the seriousness of making 911 calls. They pointed out their actions prevented dispatchers and police from dealing with other legitimate police calls."

They also pointed out that the port authority vessel and crew who transported the officers were also tied up due to the actions of the group and unable to respond to other marine situations.

"It's not a prank to fake call 911," said reserve Const. Gary O'Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the release. "This service saves lives and your selfish act may put someone's life at risk."