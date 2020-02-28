Friday is the National Day of Public Education. (Black Press Media file photo)

Teachers wear red Friday for National Day of Public Education

The day ends with a rally at Minister of Education’s office

Friday is the National Day of Education, where teachers in Victoria join colleagues across the country to show their support for public education.

Teachers in the city will be wearing red, lining streets outside their school and participating in walk-ins at the bell. The day will end with a rally at Minister of Education, Rob Fleming’s office from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in support of a robust, fully funded public education system.

“Teachers in Ontario, Saskatchewan and B.C. are currently in contract negotiations,” said Winona Waldron, Greater Victoria Teachers Association president, in a statement. “We need to acknowledge the important role education plays in society at large.”

According to Waldron, schools in B.C. are currently funded at $1,800 less per student than the national average. She adds that early career teachers in B.C. make the second-lowest salaries in the country while living in some of the most expensive communities.

“There needs to be a reinvestment in B.C. public education in order to ensure the high standard of education B.C. students deserves can be maintained,” said Waldron.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Education

