Professional athlete Karmen McNamara wrote an open letter to the City of Victoria about an extended closure of Crystal Pool. (Nicole Crescenzi/News staff)

Team Canada athlete pens open letter to City of Victoria about Crystal Pool

Karmen McNamara says an extended closure of the recreation facility would be ‘devastating’

Less than 500 metres from Central Park, where design plans tentatively place the new Crystal Pool, lives regular user Karmen McNamara.

McNamara, a triathlete competing for Team Canada, wrote an open letter to the City of Victoria’s new council on Nov. 12, urging them to reconsider the on-again-off-again design plans for the public recreation facility near the city centre.

“[C]losing the facility for any length of time would be devastating for the community that depends on it,” McNamara wrote, adding that the most vulnerable community members would be affected the most.

In 2016, design consultations to upgrade the facility included more than 4,400 people such as those who live nearby, community groups and people with disabilities.

The outcome was a plan to build a new facility in Central Park, next to the current Crystal Pool. It would mean the building would not have to close during construction — a timeframe estimated at two years or more.

READ MORE: Victoria’s new Crystal Pool could change locations

In a council meeting in early October, Mayor Lisa Helps directed city staff to reconsider the location of the new facility, after hearing that North Park residents were not adequately consulted.

McNamara said people living in North Park were consulted, and 80 per cent of people who responded to a survey about the low-barrier design were in favour of it. In her letter, she said the current design is good not only for its physical accessibility, but its financial accessibility.

“The facility, with its Life Passes for low-income residents, means the difference between access to recreation and a lack of access for many at-risk people. Additionally, the facility is home to the Special Olympics swim team,” McNamara wrote.

The athlete is familiar with the positive impact of such access through her volunteer work at the pool, as well as with Cool Aid and the Special Olympics swim team.

She noted that studies have shown how recreation makes communities healthy by reducing depression, anxiety and obesity levels, and by helping people with mental illness.

“This current design meets the needs of the greatest number of people, and reflects the needs of a growing, healthy, community,” she wrote. “In sum, I urge the Mayor and Council to continue with plans for a new facility that will not involve an extended closure. I ask you to please consider the importance of access to the facility for low-income and marginalized residents when making your decisions.”

McNamara’s open letter can be read on her website at www.karmenmcnamara.ca.

READ MORE: Victoria applies for federal funding for Crystal Pool at risk of losing $6M in gas tax funds

@KeiliBartlett
keili.bartlett@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh coming to Langford
Next story
Funding announcement promises to drive business innovation in B.C.

Just Posted

Victoria’s Wild ARC facility welcomes new roof thanks to a rush of donations

The animal rehabilitation centre was in desperate need of repairs after 21 years

Victoria’s vacancy rate predicted to rise above one per cent

Rental rates will continue to rise, despite more availability

Victoria brewery re-brands again after cryptic new logo failed

Vancouver Island Brewing said goodbye to its confusing hexagon logo

UPDATE: VicPD investigate serious collision between motorcycle and pedestrian in downtown Victoria

Police cordoned off area around Pandora and Douglas

Johnson Street Bridge reopened after water main break

VicPD ask drivers to use alternate route on Nov. 12

VIDEO: Marvel Comics’ Stan Lee dies

Marvel co-creator was well-known for making cameo appearances in superhero movies

Nunavut urges new plan to deal with too many polar bears

Territory recommends a proposal that contradicts much of conventional scientific thinking

Shelter struggles: Landlord takes over rental unit whenever visiting B.C. town

Renter’s story highlights how hard it is to find accommodation in Revelstoke

Lack of public response threatens B.C. referendum credibility

Of the few who have voted, poll finds most rejected proportional representation

Tentative deal reached in NHL concussion lawsuit

More than 100 former players accused the league of failing to better prevent head trauma

Grim search for more fire victims; 31 dead across California

More than 8,000 firefighters battled wildfires that scorched at least 1,040 square kilometres

Politicians need to do better on social media, Trudeau says

Prime minister suggests at conference in Paris some are trying to use technology to polarize voters

Wally Buono exits CFL, stinging from painful playoff loss

B.C. Lions lost the Eastern semifinal to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday, 48-8

Pot company hopes to replace jobs lost in mill closure in B.C. town

About 200 workers lost their jobs when the Tolko sawmill in Merritt shuttered in 2016

Most Read